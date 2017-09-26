A hard habit to break Did it happen or did it not? Southern Ohio Trails Web Portal released Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year
By Rick Houser – 

Have you ever had something that you were pretty sure occurred but you can’t confirm that it ever did happen? If you have then you probably understand that an unaccounted for period of time leaves a pinhole in your total life. At least that is the way it feels for me. An event happened about 63 years ago and to this day I think I can account for it, but I have nothing solid to verify it did indeed happen.
Let me go back to when I think this all happened. In about 1954 or when I was about five years old, I spent a day with my Dad as he put in a day’s work. It was late in the fall and Dad had hooked up his corn picker along with his two box-bed wagons. He hooked up our elevator that had been built out of wood and had metal wheels on it. He hooked the wagons to the back of the picker and the elevator to another tractor that our hired hand Wilbur drove. Dad put me in the first wagon and that was where I stayed during the trip.
A tractor, corn picker, and two wagons hooked together gave me the feeling that I was riding on a train. I know we went down Fruit Ridge Road but turned on to a township road and then on to a gravel trail and then we went into a field and continued riding along a fence line. That is until we came upon a farm in the middle of what felt like was a scene from another time. There was a small house and a big barn that seemed to be shaded by a few big trees. In front of the barn was a small field of corn. (Only a few acres maybe.) When we arrived, two older men, stocky in build but not more than five foot six inches in height, greeted us. They wore bib overalls and denim jackets as even though it was mild weather for the time of year it still was chilly. They smiled a lot and had rosy red cheeks from years of exposure working in the elements.
Upon our arrival Dad talked with the men for a few minutes and then sent Wilbur with the elevator to one end of that barn as I recall. Since Dad was going somewhere and I found out, he had to take me along. After just a few minutes conversation with these men, Dad began to pick their corn. I heard one man say that he was so very happy that Dad was picking it for them as they had always picked their corn by hand and they were getting too old to be able to do that any more.
The day turned into a sunny one and soon warmed up. The two men seemed happy that I was there and stayed busy finding things for me to do and look at. I think that since they were so isolated that some company was more than the norm for them and a little boy full of questions and energy was very much to their liking. As the day moved on, Dad completed picking their corn and Wilbur hauled the wagons to the elevator and unloaded them.
Once they had finished, Dad hooked all the items up and we headed back home the same way we came. Once we got all the equipment out of the field and on to the road is where my recollection of that day has ended. Maybe I fell asleep on the return back home, but more than not remembering the trip home, in all honesty I can’t confirm that the entire event ever happened. It seems like every year as we head into the harvest season, this recollection or perhaps a little boys dream reoccurs.
It has always been true that I am very good at recalling events and happenings even if they are minor. I am the one who can give all the details. Yet when it comes to this story I just told I have nothing to prove it to be true. It isn’t the event, even though it did run out of the ordinary to a degree, but I can’t tell you where this place was or who those men were, but those two men and that barn and the fence line we drove along I can see as clearly as if I saw them yesterday.
When I think back, this story always comes to me in a cloudy dreamlike state. I think I had to ask my Dad about this and if I did I don’t remember his answer that he would have given me and trust me, I listened closely to my Dad when he spoke. Just think if you couldn’t make an accounting for a day out of your life. It has bothered me and no matter how trivial the day was, it continues to haunt me.
Now here is where I will tell you I am not one to believe in ghosts or goblins or the paranormal. Our lives are what they are and what happens, happens. It is just that simple. At least it has been for the rest of my life. I hate the unexplainable and what bothers me more now is that there isn’t a soul alive today that could have been there that day other than me. I think this is why I want to confirm an answer as I am puzzled as to why something as memorable as that day continues to come back to me and cause me to question this event and its validity.
So I guess I will end this story pretty much the way I started it. Did it happen or did it not? When I think of the two men and their smiling faces, I can’t believe they came from a dream. For a place to be so secluded and difficult to get to causes me to think that, well, maybe it was a dream. So here I sit, looking back at a memory (maybe) and not a single person to run the issue past. It is to a point of torment but I will tell you this. I doubt I dreamed it. At least I don’t think I did.
Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.

