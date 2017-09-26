Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates
Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep

Written by Peoples Defender
Adams County Commissioners Diane Ward and Ty Pell were recently in Washington, DC at the County Commissioner’s conference. Here, they read a Proclamation honoring the Peebles Old Timer’s Days celebration for its 50th anniversary.

 

Energy reliability, coal-burning plants will be topic of discussion – 

Story and photo by Patricia Beech – 

Commissioner Ty Pell will be meeting with Doug Matheney, Special Assistant to Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, in the near future to discuss the importance of keeping Adams County’s coal-burning power plants operational.
“We’re trying to get a date settled,” said Pell. “I told him I would make myself available as soon as he is ready to meet.”
Matheney ran the Ohio operation of the Count on Coal Campaign, which attacked the Clean Power Plan and other regulations that would make it harder to burn coal for electricity.
The meeting comes on the heels of the Ohio County Commissioner’s Conference held last month in Washington, DC.
Both Commissioner Pell and Commissioner Diane Ward attended the event. Both commissioners paid for the trip from their own personal funds.
Pell said he hoped to discuss energy reliability and the negative consequences of shutting down the J.M. Stuart and Killen power plants.
“Coal is our country’s number one source of reliable energy,” he said. “Gas has to be pumped in and if something happens to the gas line, we don’t have any way to produce electricity, but coal is on site and can be burned as long as it remains there.”
Pell said the current gas line infrastructure supporting the nation’s gas-burning power plants is inadequate to deal with the task.
The purpose of the Commissioner’s Conference was to develop a working relationship between the federal government agencies and Ohio’s county leaders.
“I believe this collaborative effort between federal and local government is a step in the right direction,” said Commissioner Ward. “An open-door policy was verbally extended by each agency representative to the local governments.”
Ward said she hopes that relationship will enhance and strengthen efforts between local government and federal agencies.
“I am totally in agreement with President Trump’s changes to grant classification availability in which grants are now established for rural and metropolitan communities, which has made funding more accessible for rural communities compared to the grants in the past which forced rural communities to compete against the metropolitan areas for grant dollars.”
Ward said the highlight of the conference was an unexpected visit from Vice President Mike Pence
“His encouraging words and willingness to actually work with rural government was quite impressive,” said Ward. “It is my opinion that the inclusion of local government will assist in making America great again, and I look forward to participating in this new relationship.”

