Board of Elections announces polling place changes

The Adams County Board of Elections would like to make all voters in Franklin Township, Adams County, Ohio aware that their polling location has changed for the 2017 General Election and beyond.

The Locust Grove Precinct will now be voting at the new township building located at 2269 Cemetery Rd., located just south of Locust Grove off of SR 41. Notices of this change has been sent to all the registered voters.

The following is a list of all polling locations in Adams County

1. Bratton Township- Twp. Bldg at 2535 Louden Rd

2. Brush Creek Township- Old Lynx School Bldg at 505 Lynx Drive

3. Locust Grove- Franklin Twp. Bldg. at 2259 Cemetery Rd.

4. Green Township- Green Twp. Firehouse at 2243 Blue Creek Rd.

5. Jefferson Township- Jefferson School Gymnasium at 8990 Blue Creek Rd.

6. Liberty South- Liberty Twp Bldg at 8632 State Rte 136

7. Liberty North- Liberty Twp Bldg at 8632 State Rte 136

8. Manchester United Township- Manchester Community Building at 400 Pike St.

9. Peebles East- Peebles Firehouse at 182 Elm St.

10. Peebles West- Peebles Firehouse at 182 Elm St.

11. Meigs Township- Peebles Firehouse at 182 Elm St.

12. Monroe Township- Twp. Building at 2416 SR 247

13. Oliver Township- Fire Station at 4613 Unity Road

14. Seaman Village- Seaman Community Bldg at 17806 SR 247

15. Scott Township- Fire Station at 6493 Tri-County Rd.

16. Sprigg Township- Twp. Bldg at 315 Poplar Flat Rd.

17. West Union A- Adams Co. Fairgrounds at 836 Boyd Ave.

18. West Union B- Adams Co. Fairgrounds at 836 Boyd Ave.

19. Tiffin East- Adams Co. Fairgrounds at 836 Boyd Ave.

20. Tiffin West- Adams Co. Fairgrounds at 836 Boyd Ave.

21. Wayne Township- Wayne Twp Firehouse at 14815 State Rte 136, Cherry Fork

22. Winchester Village- Red Barn Pavilion at 2223A Russellville Rd.

23. Winchester Township- Red Barn Pavilion at 2223A Russellville Rd.

Early In-Person Absentee Voting Hours have alos been announced:

Oct. 11- Oct. 13- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 16- Oct. 20- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 23- Oct. 27- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 30- Nov. 3- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4 (Saturday)- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 5 (Sunday) – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 6 (Monday)- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nov. 7 – Election Day

You must go to your polling location to vote and all absentee ballots must be returned to the election board office by 7:30 p.m.