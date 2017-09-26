Board of Elections announces polling place changes Commissioner Pell to meet with DOE rep Hurricane Relief coming from Adams County People First of Adams County continue their outstanding community work West Union- A town rich in history strives to pave a path to the future Peebles hosts 50th Old Timer’s Days Festival Grant funds build courthouse gazebo Ohio releases school district report cards Locust Grove: A community rich in history provides a haven for simple living A call to action: Find a need and fill it! Senior Profile: Katie Setty ‘Dog Pack Challenge’ returns to Manchester Is the rebuild actually over? Victory Bell stays with the Dragons Defender Bowl four-peat for West Union Senior Profile: Uriah Hall Senior Profile: Gabrielle Lainhart Billy R Deskins William L Tadlock In Winchester, everything coming up vegetables Naomi L Foster Rosemary Staggs Phyllis J Anderson June V Horn Heather L McDaniel George E Copher Cathy Unger West Union goes 3-0 with win over Southern Buckeye Senior Profile: Adam Fulton Lady Indians down Manchester in three sets Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr
The Adams County Board of Elections would like to make all voters in Franklin Township, Adams County, Ohio aware that their polling location has changed for the 2017 General Election and beyond.
The Locust Grove Precinct will now be voting at the new township building located at 2269 Cemetery Rd., located just south of Locust Grove off of SR 41. Notices of this change has been sent to all the registered voters.

The following is a list of all polling locations in Adams County

1. Bratton Township- Twp. Bldg at 2535 Louden Rd
2. Brush Creek Township- Old Lynx School Bldg at 505 Lynx Drive
3. Locust Grove- Franklin Twp. Bldg. at 2259 Cemetery Rd.
4. Green Township- Green Twp. Firehouse at 2243 Blue Creek Rd.
5. Jefferson Township- Jefferson School Gymnasium at 8990 Blue Creek Rd.
6. Liberty South- Liberty Twp Bldg at 8632 State Rte 136
7. Liberty North- Liberty Twp Bldg at 8632 State Rte 136
8. Manchester United Township- Manchester Community Building at 400 Pike St.
9. Peebles East- Peebles Firehouse at 182 Elm St.
10. Peebles West- Peebles Firehouse at 182 Elm St.
11. Meigs Township- Peebles Firehouse at 182 Elm St.
12. Monroe Township- Twp. Building at 2416 SR 247
13. Oliver Township- Fire Station at 4613 Unity Road
14. Seaman Village- Seaman Community Bldg at 17806 SR 247
15. Scott Township- Fire Station at 6493 Tri-County Rd.
16. Sprigg Township- Twp. Bldg at 315 Poplar Flat Rd.
17. West Union A- Adams Co. Fairgrounds at 836 Boyd Ave.
18. West Union B- Adams Co. Fairgrounds at 836 Boyd Ave.
19. Tiffin East- Adams Co. Fairgrounds at 836 Boyd Ave.
20. Tiffin West- Adams Co. Fairgrounds at 836 Boyd Ave.
21. Wayne Township- Wayne Twp Firehouse at 14815 State Rte 136, Cherry Fork
22. Winchester Village- Red Barn Pavilion at 2223A Russellville Rd.
23. Winchester Township- Red Barn Pavilion at 2223A Russellville Rd.
Early In-Person Absentee Voting Hours have alos been announced:
Oct. 11- Oct. 13- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 16- Oct. 20- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 23- Oct. 27- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 30- Nov. 3- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 4 (Saturday)- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 5 (Sunday) – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 6 (Monday)- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Nov. 7 – Election Day
You must go to your polling location to vote and all absentee ballots must be returned to the election board office by 7:30 p.m.

