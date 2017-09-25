William L Tadlock

William Larry (Bush) Tadlock, 71, of West Union passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with diabetes on August 31, 2017. Larry was born on October 11, 1946, the eldest son of William Lloyd and Naomi Jane Tadlock. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest daughter Stacey Tadlock.

Larry leaves a brother, Jerry Tadlock, a much younger sister, Debra Schneider, two daughters, Shannon McDaniel and Shawna Gherman, one son, Christopher Tadlock, and seven grandchildren Amber Schneider, Kayla and Chelsea Adams, Madison and Makenzie McDaniel, Riggin Tadlock, Wesley Tadlock and Hailey Perry.

A memorial service for family & friends will be held Saturday, October 7 th , 2017 at 5:30 P.M. at the Cherry Fork Gym. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends may sign Mr. Tadlock’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com