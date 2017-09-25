Billy R Deskins

Billy Ray Deskins age 81 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mr. Deskins was born February 1, 1936 the son of the late Henry E. and Willmae (Blackburn) Deskins in Boyd County, Kentucky. Besides his parents Mr. Deskins is preceded in death by a son Barrett Deskins.

Survivors include his wife who he married on November 22, 1954 Beverly Deskins of West Union, OH; three daughters Brenda Hanshaw and Harold of West Union, OH; Belinda Deskins of West Union, OH; Benise Sims and Leon of Peebles, OH; four sons Billy Edward Deskins of Horsebranch, KY; Brad Deskins and Linda of Cromwell, KY; Blaine Deskins and Marion of West Union, OH; Tim Deskins and Tina of Cromwell, KY; Daughter-In- Law Tina Deskins of Otway, OH; one brother Mathew Barnett of Illinois. Twenty eight grandchildren and twenty six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 29, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Moores Chapel Church. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the day of the service at the church. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Moores Chapel Church. Family and friends can sign Mr. Deskins online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com