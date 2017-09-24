Naomi L Foster

Naomi L “Frosty” Foster, 80, of Aberdeen, OH died Friday, September 22, 2017 at her home. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on August 28, 1937 to the late William Gatherwright and Selma (Huron) Jones.

A Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 27 at the Aberdeen Baptist Church. Rev Phillip Huffman and Joe Gilkison will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Washington Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056. Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com