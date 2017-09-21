Rosemary Staggs

Rosemary (Staten) Staggs, 88, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born December 2, 1928 in New Boston, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Hazel (Howard) Staten; husband, Oscar Staggs, Jr.; daughter, Donna Bullock;

two brothers, Kenneth Staten and John D. Staten.

Rosemary is survived by three daughters: Vickie Pence and husband Stanley, Connie Tomlin, and Kay Berry all of West Union; one son, Charles Matthews of West Union; four sisters: Virginia Copas, Beulah Ayers, Martha Hayslip all of West Union, and Emily Brown of Columbus; two brothers: David Staten and Oliver Staten, both of West Union;

eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephew.

Rosemary had worked as a nurse’s aide for many years. She attended the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union. She was a wonderful cook, and loved to cook for others. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hope, Inc. Ohio Valley, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Visitation is Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 11 am until 1 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at 1 pm, with Pastor David Hopkins officiating. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery in West Union.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.