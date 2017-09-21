Phyllis J Anderson

Phyllis Jean Anderson age 84 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017 at home. She was born March 7, 1933 the daughter of the late Fred and Josie Campbell in Clark County, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert M. Anderson Sr. and son Robert M. Anderson Jr. She was a member of the Cedar Grove Church in Lynx, Ohio.

Survivors include three daughters Karen Wallis of Fairborn, OH; Vickie and Steve Banks of Inverness, FL; Jennifer and Danny Sullivan of Inverness, FL; one son Richard “Mike” and Sharon Anderson of Manchester, OH; twelve grandchildren Miranda and Brad Harleman; Melissa Wallis; Phillip Anderson; Curtis and Emily Anderson; Bethany and Gary Mitchell; Aaron Banks; Jeanna Anderson and Sage Sullivan; Dusty Richmond; Justin Richmond; Colt and Leigh Richmond; Alyssa and Shaun Boggs; Dillon and Dakota Raines; sixteen great grandchildren Morgan, Isabella, Noah, Dusty, Mackenzie, Alexandra, Sophia, Allison, Josie, Braxton, Dakota, Rylan, Carson, Bryanna, Nicholas and Cooper. Phyllis “Maw” will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 25, 2017 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Eddie Hiesler officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to Noon the day of the service.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Anderson’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com