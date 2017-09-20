June V. Horn, age 86 of Wilmington, Ohio died Monday, September 18, 2017 at the Four Seasons of Washington. She was born November 22, 1930 near Peebles, Ohio the daughter of the late Daniel A. and Mary Setty Smalley.

Mrs. Horn had retired after thirty-one years of service with the RobertShaw Controls in Hillsboro. She is survived by one daughter, Dr. Connie Horn of Clarksville, one granddaughter, Elizabeth Clark of Clarksville, one sister, Ruth Perdue and one brother, Donald Smalley both of Peebles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank O. Horn on April 9, 2003, one daughter, Sandra McKinney and one brother, Lloyd Smalley.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 23rd at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Care Hospice, P. O. Box 123, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc