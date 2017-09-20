Heather L McDaniel

Heather Lynn McDaniel, 29 years of Seaman, passed away on Monday September 18, 2017. She was born in Maysville, KY on August 15, 1988, the daughter of Edmond and Pat (Grooms) Osman of Seaman.

Besides her parents, Heather is survived by her husband, Jr. McDaniel, whom were married on July 4, 2014, son, Christopher Wayne Osman, two step-daughters, Annalise McDaniel and Nikayla McDaniel, brother, Orie Osman of Seaman, paternal grandparents, Chester and Barbara Osman of Seaman, maternal grandfather, Darryl Grooms of Seaman, maternal grandmother, Vanneta Brewer of Hillsboro, nephew, Landon Osman and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Monday September 25, 2017 at the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home-Lewis Sullivan Chapel in Seaman. Burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:00 AM until time of services on Monday at the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home-Lewis Sullivan Chapel. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com