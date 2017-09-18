Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup Gregory L Scott Della M Shoemaker Ohio Outdoors – 2017 After long trek, Greyhounds pick up win number one, 42-6 over Hannan Senior Profile: Noah Lung Rematch goes to North Adams, SHAC winning streak moves to 56 straight Experience rules, Monday Night Football goes to West Union 59-12 Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup

Written by Peoples Defender
Pictured above are the top six golfers in last Friday’s girls Adams County Cup, all of whom achieved All-County recognition for their finishes. From left, DeAnna Caraway (WUHS), Nicole Burns (PHS), Lindsey Daniel (WUHS), Alex Clark (WUHS), Lucy Kersey (WUHS), and Brooklyn Tolle (NAHS).

 

Caraway’s one-under leads West Union – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

The Adams County Country Club golf course was the site on Friday, Sept. 8 of the 2017 Girls Adams County Cup, a nine-hole tournament featuring the squads from West Union, Peebles, and North Adams. In all, 20 young ladies completed the tourney on a beautiful day for golf and as most expected going in, it was the Lady Dragons of WUHS who controlled the play and once agin took home the County Cup hardware, led by the round of DeAnna Caraway, who paced all the golfers with a one-under par 34.

West Union’s DeAnna Caraway shot an outstanding one-under par 34 at the Adams County Country Club on Sept. 8 to earn medalist honors.

Caraway was on her game all afternoon, hitting par on holes 1, 3, 4, 8, and getting birdies on 2 and 9. Her 34 was eight strokes better than the tourney’s second-place finisher and medalist runner-up, Nicole Burns of Peebles, who carded a 42 for the day. The top six golfers of the day earned All-County recognition and after Caraway and Burns, the All-County squad was rounded out by West Union’s Lindsey Daniel (43), Alex Clark (45), and Lucy Kersey (47), plus North Adams’ Brooklyn Tolle (51).
Besides the girls who make the All-Tourney Team, the Lady Dragons had a number of other golfers on the course for the tourney: Madison Fulton (58), Linda Lynch (61), Brooklyn Howlett (63), Lindsey Taylor (66), and Sianna Mills (67).

Besides Burns, Peebles had five more golfers on the course: Anna McElwee (54), Jessica Newman (61), Shay Boldman (70), Jasmine Francis (75), and Katy Setty (77).
Other than Tolle, the North Adams’ golfers on the course were: Jesse Crawford (58), Jacklyn Humphrey (62), Larissa Clift (64), and Madison Humphrey (69).
All of the county girls’ golf teams now set their sites back on the Country Club course where they will gather on Friday, Sept. 15 for the opening nine holes of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament. The final nine holes will be played on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Whiteoak Course. Sectional play begins on Monday, Sept. 25.

