Lady Dragons roll to 2017 County Cup

Caraway’s one-under leads West Union –

By Mark Carpenter –

The Adams County Country Club golf course was the site on Friday, Sept. 8 of the 2017 Girls Adams County Cup, a nine-hole tournament featuring the squads from West Union, Peebles, and North Adams. In all, 20 young ladies completed the tourney on a beautiful day for golf and as most expected going in, it was the Lady Dragons of WUHS who controlled the play and once agin took home the County Cup hardware, led by the round of DeAnna Caraway, who paced all the golfers with a one-under par 34.

Caraway was on her game all afternoon, hitting par on holes 1, 3, 4, 8, and getting birdies on 2 and 9. Her 34 was eight strokes better than the tourney’s second-place finisher and medalist runner-up, Nicole Burns of Peebles, who carded a 42 for the day. The top six golfers of the day earned All-County recognition and after Caraway and Burns, the All-County squad was rounded out by West Union’s Lindsey Daniel (43), Alex Clark (45), and Lucy Kersey (47), plus North Adams’ Brooklyn Tolle (51).

Besides the girls who make the All-Tourney Team, the Lady Dragons had a number of other golfers on the course for the tourney: Madison Fulton (58), Linda Lynch (61), Brooklyn Howlett (63), Lindsey Taylor (66), and Sianna Mills (67).

Besides Burns, Peebles had five more golfers on the course: Anna McElwee (54), Jessica Newman (61), Shay Boldman (70), Jasmine Francis (75), and Katy Setty (77).

Other than Tolle, the North Adams’ golfers on the course were: Jesse Crawford (58), Jacklyn Humphrey (62), Larissa Clift (64), and Madison Humphrey (69).

All of the county girls’ golf teams now set their sites back on the Country Club course where they will gather on Friday, Sept. 15 for the opening nine holes of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament. The final nine holes will be played on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Whiteoak Course. Sectional play begins on Monday, Sept. 25.