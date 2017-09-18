Gregory L Scott

Gregory Leo Scott, 48, of West Union, Ohio died at University of Cincinnati Hospital on Friday, September 15, 2017. Greg was born on October 18, 1968 in West Union, Ohio the son of the late Doris (Ware) Scott. He graduated from Manchester High School and was a laborer. Greg was also known as Greg “Guitar Man” Scott. He was an amazing musician, especially the guitar. When he wasn’t playing music, he also loved to fish.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Jeffery Scott. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Linda (Hurley) Scott; his step-children, Tonya (James) Campbell and Gary Lee Ross both of Florida; his siblings, Bevelyn (Gerald) Caudill of Aberdeen, Ohio, Steve (Linda) Scott of Georgia, David Scott of Georgia, and Shane (Denise) Scott of Lexington, Kentucky; his five grandchildren; his dog, Scooter; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Greg will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will take place at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com