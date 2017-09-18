George E. Copher, 79 years of Gwinn, passed away on Thursday September 14, 2017 at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

He was born in Winchester, Ohio on September 25, 1937, the son of the late John and Opal (Rogers) Copher. He married the former Barbara MacDougall-Niemi on January 1, 1984 at the former K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base.

George retired from the U.S. Air Force Civil Service in 1994 after 40 years of service. He was a member of Marquette Lodge #101 Free and Accepted Masons and many other branches of Free Masonry, including Ahmed Temple Shrine. He was also the past president of the State Michigan Air Force Association. In his free time, George enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling and was an avid hunter.

He is survived by his wife, Barb of Gwinn; children, Lela Renee Copher and her fiancé, Mike Hougom of Margate, FL; Wayne Alex Niemi and Penny Michelle Niemi both of Cedar Springs, MI; Todd Richard (Dana) Niemi of Amarillo, TX. Paulette (Gordon) Lynch of Virginia, and Everett Alex (Marguerite) Copher; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; his sister, E. Girvan (Ron) Johnson of Highland Park, CO; also several nieces and nephews.

Friends and Family are invited to a 1:00 viewing on Sunday September 24, 2017 at Lewis Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman before a 2:00 graveside service that will be held at Mt. Leigh Cemetery with military rites performed by the Adams County Honor Guard.

The family requests memorials be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or the D. J. Jacobetti Activity Fund, 425 Fisher Street, Marquette, MI 49855.

