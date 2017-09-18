Cathy Unger

Cathy (Bertram) Unger, 52, of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born October 20, 1964 in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Bertram and Phyllis (Brown) Stiles.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Rocky L. Unger of Blue Creek; one daughter, Kimberly Dawn Shelton and husband Dave of Lawshe; two sons: Rocky H. Unger and wife Gayle of Jefferson Township, and Matthew Unger and wife Tessa of New Boston; one sister, Sharon Boldman of Wamsleyville; one brother, Johnny Bertram of Manchester; 10 grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Cathy had been the co-owner and operator of Ungers Window Cleaning for seven years. She had worked as a nurse’s aide, and had been employed at the Peebles Resident Home and Revmont Nursing Center. She had also been employed as a waitress at the Olde Wayside Inn. Cathy attended the Blue Creek Community Church, and was a former member of the Antioch Baptist Church.

The Visitation will be Monday, September 18, 2017 from 11 am until 1 pm. The Funeral will be at 1 pm with Pastor Julie Horsley officiating. Burial will be at Antioch Cemetery in Meigs Township in Adams County. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.