Della M Shoemaker

Della Mae Shoemaker, 79, of Manchester, Ohio died at Meadowview Regional Medical Center on Thursday, September 14, 2017. Della was born November 28, 1937 the daughter of the late William Edward Hunt and Carrie Ford (Parker) Tadlock. Della attended Manchester High School and worked at Welded Wire. She loved her family more than anything and always welcomed anyone and everyone into her home. In her free time, Della also loved to

attend her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s ball games and Song Fest at the New Beginnings Church in Manchester.

Della was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles William Shoemaker; her parents; and her siblings, James Hunt and Virgie Bradford. She is survived by her children, Linda Adkins of Manchester, Ohio, Eugene Shoemaker of Manchester, Ohio, Timothy (Mary) Shoemaker of Tollesboro, Kentucky, Brenda (Carlos) Rodriguez of Maysville, Kentucky, Tommy Shoemaker of Manchester, Ohio, and Larry Shoemaker of Manchester, Ohio; her siblings, Johnny Hunt of Cedar Mills, Ohio, Elizabeth Wikoff of Bentonville, Ohio, Thelma Little of Owensville, Kentucky, and Billy Tadlock of Bentonville, Ohio; her fifteen grandchildren; her many great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Della will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Rev. Dale Little will be officiating. Burial will take places at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the funeral home on Sunday, September 17, 2017, and again on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

Friends and family may sign an online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com