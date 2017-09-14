Senior Profile: Noah Lung

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Noah Lung

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Barry and Nichole Lung

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The competition

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to the state

tournament in golf

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Anything rap

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Augusta, Ga. to watch the

Masters

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Talladega Nights”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

The Office

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Business

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Golfing

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Steak “n” Shake

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Bryant Lung

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to Rio Grande

University to play golf