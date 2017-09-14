Senior Profile: Noah Lung

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Barry and Nichole Lung
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The competition
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to the state
tournament in golf
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Anything rap
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Augusta, Ga. to watch the
Masters
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Talladega Nights”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
The Office
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Business
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Golfing
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Steak “n” Shake
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Bryant Lung
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to Rio Grande
University to play golf