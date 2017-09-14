Peggy McCarty age 63 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the Villa of Georgetown. Mrs. McCarty was born on September 25, 1953 the daughter of the late Harold and Alma Jeanett (Jones) Short in Sardinia, Ohio. Besides her parents Mrs. McCarty is preceded in death by her husband Bobby W. McCarty.

Survivors include one son Shannon McCarty and Mary of Manchester, Ohio; two brothers Mickey Short and Denny Short of Sardinia, Ohio; four sisters Missy Bratton of Mowrystown, Ohio; Holly Pinkerton of Macon, Ohio; Melanie Sheffield of Winchester, Ohio; Janelle Rennick of Aura, Ohio; two grandchildren Shawn McCarty and Sy McCarty.

Graveside services will be held Monday, September 18, 2017 at 1:30 at the Morrison Cemetery with Tom Brown officiating. Visitation will be held the day of service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral home in West Union, Ohio.

