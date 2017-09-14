Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors
News

Kathy Copas Hughes honors her father’s legacy

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Cathy Copas Hughes, daughter of country singer “Cowboy Copas” of Blue Creek, was a special guest and even performed a few songs at the Aug. 27 Memorial Concert

 

Daughter of late country music legend makes surprise visit to memorial concert – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Fans of old style country music who gathered at the village Community Center in Blue Creek for the ninth annual Cowboy Copas Memorial Concert on Aug. 27 were in for a special treat when the iconic singer’s daughter, Kathy Copas Hughes, showed up to honor her late father and visit with the people from his home town.
Known as “the country gentleman of song”, Copas was a honky tonk singer and member of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. He was born Lloyd Estel Copas in Blue Creek in 1913, and by age 14 he had mastered the guitar and developed his own unique style of playing with a thumb pick.
According to some accounts, he got his nickname as he walked onto a stage with his guitar while performing with Lester ‘Natchee the Indian’ Storer, a young fiddler from Peebles. “Let’s see what you can do, cowboy,” someone shouted from the audience, and the name stuck.
Hughes, like her father, is a natural performer with an easy going personality. During the memorial concert, she entertained the audience with stories and jokes, then sang several songs with the Randy Copas Band, Rosie Young, and Karen Boldman.
Hughes was a frequent visitor to Adams County when she was a young girl. Her mother, Edna Lucille Markins, was from the Peebles area and frequently attended the Evergreen Church in the Steam Furnace community.
“When I was a child I always loved coming to Adams County,” Hughes said. “My grandfather lived in Blue Creek, so whenever Dad was in West Union or Peebles, we’d always go to visit him. We didn’t get to go very often, but I always looked forward to those visits.”
During her teenage years she frequently accompanied her famous father on his concert tours across America.
“At 16 years old I had the privilege of traveling with him and really getting to know him,” she said. “It was exciting, I got to meet a lot of other country and western singers, but I also had to keep up with my school work so I could graduate on time.”
Her favorite singer, she says, was Red Foley, who produced a string of hit songs including, “Have I Told You Lately that I Love You?”, “A Satisfied Mind”, and “Night Train to Memphis”.
Hughes also spent much of her childhood playing back stage at the Grand Old Opry’s Ryman Theater when her father was in Nashville performing.
“Bill Monroe had a dressing room beside Dad’s, so I got to hang out at the Opry and see a lot of the best singers who were performing at that time.”

The March 7, 1963 edition of The People’s Defender reported on the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of “Cowboy” Copas and Randy Hughes.

At 82 years-old, Hughes exudes an energy and enthusiasm that makes her seem almost ageless.
“I just saw my cousin Karen,” she says, her eyes lighting up as she points out a woman standing near the stage. “We knew each other as children, and she’s one of my favorite cousins because she’s a singer.”
Hughes is clearly moved by the community’s effort to keep her father’s legacy alive.
Copas died in a 1963 plane crash that also killed country stars Patsy Cline and Hawkshaw Hawkins as well as his son-in-law, Randy Hughes, who was piloting the plane.
Hughes was 28 when her husband and father died.
“It was difficult because I also lost my husband at the same time, he was Patsy Cline’s manager and the pilot of the plane.”
The three entertainers had traveled to Kansas City in March 1963 to put on a benefit concert at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall for disc jockey Cactus Jack Call, who died the previous December in an automobile accident.
“They did the show on a Sunday night and planned to come home the next day, but it was snowing and they had to hop from one location to another trying to find a route that was dry,” Hughes recalled. “They ended up in Tennessee and as they started toward the Tennessee River, Randy lost control of the plane, he tried to get back to the airport they’d just left, but his instruments were telling him something he couldn’t believe, and he crashed into a tree.”
A 1963 edition of the Nashville Banner reported that a local farmer, Sam Webb, whose farm was near the dense woodlands where the crash occurred, said he saw the the plane circling his home about 7 o’clock that evening and that it was “revving up its motor, going fast and then slow, like it was attempting to climb.” Webb said the plane left his sight and then he heard something “like it struck the top of some trees.” The weather in the area at the time of the accident was “extremely turbulent.”
“I can talk about it now, but at the time it was such a terrible shock,” says Hughes. “I’d just talked to Randy on the phone and he said ‘We’re on our way home, and 20 minutes later they were gone.'”
She says it took faith and a lot of praying to work through her grief.
“I just made up my mind that I’m not the only person in the world whose lost two loved ones at the same time,” she says. “I had child to raise and with help and faith, I got through it.”
She says she now feels proud of all the people who died in the crash.
“They chose to go in the dead of winter to put on a benefit show for the family of a man who perished in a car wreck. That’s what Christianity is all about, we help each other, and by helping, we grow.”
For many of those attending the memorial concert, Hughes served as reminder of days gone by, but she says she isn’t looking back.
“Life is ironic – the things I never thought would happen, happened, and the things I thought I couldn’t live without, I do – and believe me,” she says with a wink. “I’ve got a lot of living left to do.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved