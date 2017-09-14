James A Paul II

James Anthony Paul, II, stillborn son of Kerry Swayne and James Paul, of Aberdeen, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center, in Maysville, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, James is survived by two half-brothers, Aden Whitt and Keithan Paul, of South Point, Ohio; a half-sister, Aaliyah Voris, of Cincinnati; maternal grandparents Denny & Suzie Swayne, of Peebles, and Tracy Frost, of Seaman; maternal great grandparent Shirley Swayne, of Peebles. James is also survived by paternal grandmother Jeanette Mills, of Peebles.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

