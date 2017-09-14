AEP hosts Family Day Peggy McCarty James A Paul II Joseph F Sarbell Victor L Clifford Joseph F Sarbell Winchester- How an interstate highway changed the face of one small town Facebook – a growing marketplace for local entrepreneurs When kids know best Giving some love to those dog days Junior Fair BBQ again a big success Beulah B James Senior Profile: Josie Myers Lady Indians place second at Ohio Classic in Hillsboro MVCA dominates Greyhounds in 45-0 triumph For Lady Devils, SHAC streak goes to 55 matches 9/11: Sixteen years later Gertrude Gibson Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16 Joyce A Walker Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’
News

AEP hosts Family Day

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
On a warm AEP Family Day, water balloons were a welcome sight for the young people, and this young lady certainly seems to be enjoying hers

 

Bringing families together for a day of fun raises safety awareness – 

Story and photos by Patricia Beech – 

Thousands of America’s utility line workers packed their bags and headed south in the days after Hurricane Harvey dumped a trillion gallons of rain on the Lone Star state’s eastern coastline.
The men and women who keep the power flowing to hospitals, homes, stores, factories, and refineries rarely get much recognition from the public or the media, but without them, everything from traffic lights to personal computers go dark.
Despite working one of the top ten most dangerous jobs in the country, utility line workers serve our communities often without anyone noticing or looking up to say “thank you”.
Line workers frequently have to repair damaged electrical lines while rain, wind, snow, and ice storms rage around them. They push themselves so that power is quickly restored, which can often lead to fatal mistakes.
Even in good weather, at nose-bleed heights, they’re required to handle high-voltage lines that can send thousands of volts surging through their bodies.
Michelle Ross, Manager of the AEP Chillicothe District, which serves six Service Centers from Circleville to the Ohio River, recently organized an AEP Family Day at the Seaman Service Center to recognize the sacrifices made by the families of line workers who face danger everyday to keep their community’s lights on.

 

Having her face painted at the recent AEP Family Day, this young lady looks ready to cheer for the hometown NFL team this weekend.

“We can’t do a “bring your kids to work day” because our work is too dangerous,” she said. “I thought we could do something like that for our families because it’s important for them to be involved, and for us to say thank you because they go through it every day when our people are called out during storms.”
Ross said that Family Day gives AEP’s younger employees an opportunity to meet the family members of their fellow workers.
“A lot of our younger employees don’t know one another’s families,” she said. “When I first started in the company there were events that brought employees’ families together – picnics and softball leagues, now, a lot of those opportunities have gone by the wayside.”
Ron “Fred” Barnett, Line Crew Supervisor at the Hillsboro Service Center, said the event also helps promote safety among workers who have to “watch out for each other”.
“We’re all a big family here, and today is about showing our employees and their families just how much we appreciate them,” he said. “Guys get hurt in this line of work every day, so meeting their families and spending time with them makes it more personal, it makes you look at things a little differently when you’re out on a job.”
Young and seasoned workers brought their spouses, children, and grandchildren to the Seaman Service Center for a day of fun, food, and fellowship.
“I love the idea of having Family Day, it brings us all together as one team,” said line worker Brandy Persch. “We have to watch out for each other at work and it makes that job even more important when you know each others families, it really brings it home.”
“Today is really all about why we do what we do every single day,” said Jeff Frazier, Supervisor of the Seaman and Hillsboro Service Centers. “We work together as a team to make sure we’re able to serve our customers and communities by keeping the lights on, but more importantly, it’s about watching out for each other so we we all get back home safely to our families – that’s why we go the extra mile to watch out for each other, to take the time to assess hazards, and ensure that our people are able to do their jobs safely. That’s really what today is all about.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved