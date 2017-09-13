Victor L. Clifford, 63, of West Union, Ohio passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was born February 22, 1954 in West Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Birdie (Grooms) Clifford, son, Victor Ray Clifford, daughter, Doreen Clifford, and three grandchildren.

Victor is survived by his wife, Mary (Mahon) Clifford; one son, Kyle Ray Clifford of West Union; three daughters: Lamanda Glenn and husband Phillip of Lawshe, Wynetta McCoy and husband Chris of Rarden, and Carol Clifford and companion Owen Williams of Rarden; one brother, David Clifford and wife Buffy of Manchester; three sisters: Janet Whaley of West Union, Judy Heisler and husband David of Lynx, and Linda Hayslip and husband Junior of Lynx; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends, and three special daughters-in- law, Louise Crawford, Maria Clifford, and Heather Sparrow .

Victor was a logger. Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693. The graveside service was Friday, September 15, 2017 at 1 pm at East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx, with Reverend Eugene Kitchen and Reverend Randy Hayslip officiating. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.