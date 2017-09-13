Joseph F Sarbell, 79 years, of Winchester, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017, at his residence.

Joseph was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 27, 1938, the son of the late Ernest Sarbell and Mabel Neff Sarbell. He was employed as a laborer in the construction field and belonged to the Laborers’ Union #265, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his son, John Sarbell, and by a brother and a sister. He is survived by his wife, Diana Slack Sarbell, whom he married on July 22, 1989; his son Joe (Pam) Sarbell, of Peebles; and his daughter Michelle Countryman, of Seaman. He is also survived by two brothers, John Sarbell, of Florida; and Bob Sarbell, of Georgia; and two sisters, Patti Mills, of North Carolina; and Elaine Swift, of Indiana. Joseph will be missed by his four grandchildren, Kain, Skye, Nikki, and Dion, as well as his five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, followed by burial at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. The ceremony will be officiated by Gene Toole. Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from 12:00 until 2:00, prior to the beginning of the service, on Thursday at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

