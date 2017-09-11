Junior Fair BBQ again a big success

Held on Sept. 7 at the Career and Technical Center in West Union, the 2017 Adams County Junior Fair Beef BBQ was once again a great sucees, with 1,334 people being served.

The total served was the second largest number in recent years, down less than 100 from last year’s record crowd.

The BBQ Committee is thankful for every one who attended and for all of the many volunteers who worked so hard preparing and serving the meal.

Mark your calendar for Sept. 6, 2018, the date already set for next year’s Beef BBQ.