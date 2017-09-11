Beulah B James, 86 years, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Beulah was born in Pactolus, Kentucky, on May 24, 1931, the daughter of the late Gool Dyer and Virda L Locke Dyer. Beulah worked as a homemaker. She attended the Tranquility Full Gospel Tabernacle.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, and by her husband, Melvin James, who passed away in 1976. She is survived by her son, David (Kelly) James, of Sardinia. Beulah also leaves behind two brothers, Earl Dyer, of St. Paris, Ohio; and J.C. Dyer, of Christianburg, Ohio. Beulah will be missed by her two grandchildren, Alexander James and Jacob James.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Raymond Cox.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Beulah’s family during visiting hours from 11:00 until the time of the services, September 13, 2017, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made the Hospice of Hope.

