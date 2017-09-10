Senior Profile: Josie Myers

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Joey Myers and
Mitzi Rowland
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball and Softball both
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: All of the
connections made with my
teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
One of my teammates
soaking her pants before a game
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Rascal Flatts, Kenny
Chesney
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Queensland, Australia
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Sandlot”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Bones
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Training more and working with fair
animals
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Cat Osterman
FUTURE PLANS:
Attending medical school