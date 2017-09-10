Senior Profile: Josie Myers

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Josie Myers

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Joey Myers and

Mitzi Rowland

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball and Softball both

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: All of the

connections made with my

teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

One of my teammates

soaking her pants before a game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Rascal Flatts, Kenny

Chesney

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Queensland, Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Sandlot”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Bones

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Training more and working with fair

animals

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Cat Osterman

FUTURE PLANS:

Attending medical school