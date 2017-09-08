Gertrude Gibson, 94 years, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Gertrude was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on July 4, 1923, the daughter of the late Bradley Coomer and Elizabeth Spencer Coomer. Gertrude worked as a cashier.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents and by her daughter, Mary Alexander. She is survived by her two grandsons, Eddie (Julie) Alexander, of Winchester; and Barry Alexander, of Otway. Gertrude also leaves behind her sister, Helen Jones, of Wooster; and her brother, Paul Coomer, of Dayton. Gertrude will be missed by her three great-grandchildren, Tara, Trudi, and Brandon, as well as her three great-great-grandchildren, Morgan, Paige, and William.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, September 16, 2017, followed by burial at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Ted Grooms.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Gertrude’s family during visiting hours from 11:00 until the time of the graveside services, September 16, 2017, at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Winchester.

