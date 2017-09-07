Joyce A Walker

Joyce Ann Walker of Manchester, OH died Thursday, September 7, 2017 at her home. She was born in Manchester, Ohio on September 9, 1940 to the late Cecil and Beulah (Henderson) Tomlin. A Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 11 at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Manchester. Rev Brian Young will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Sunday, at Wilson Home for Funerals and Monday at 10:00 a.m. until the service at the Church.

Memorials may be made to either the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 405 Jack Roush Way, Manchester, OH 45144 or the Manchester Fire Department, 405 E 5th Street, Manchester, Oh 45144.

