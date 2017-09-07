Defender Bowl coming Sept. 16

WUJH-MJH will again battle for the coveted trophy –

By Mark Carpenter –

Saturday, Sept. 16 will see the return of the annual People’s Defender Bowl, the biggest night for junior high football in Adams County. Looking to make it four wins in a row, the West Union Dragons junior high squad will play host at Freedom Field to the Manchester Greyhounds, in a battle for bragging rights and the coveted Defender Bowl trophy.

The Dragons are the defending Defender Bowl champions, having knocked off the Greyhounds 28-22 in last years game, played at Greyhound Stadium in Manchester. The Hounds will be looking to reclaim the trophy after three years of the hardware traveling to West Union.

Kickoff for this year’s Defender Bowl will be at 3:30 p.m. at Freedom Field. Look for a full report on the action in the Sept. 20 edition of The People’s Defender.