Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger
Sports

West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Manchester’s McKenzie Morrison heads for the finish line as the winner of the junior high girls race at the 2017 Dragon Run on Aug. 29 at West Union High School.

Eastern Brown dominates high school races – 

Story by Mark Carpenter – 
Photos by Kaiajade – 

A tradition early in the past few cross-country seasons has been the Dragon Run, hosted ably by the folks at West Union High School. The 2017 Dragon Run took place on Tuesday, Aug. 29 with nine different schools sending either junior high or high school runners to battle the competition as the rains held off long enough for all of these athletes to be out on the course at WUHS. Joining the host Dragons were squads from Eastern Brown, Whiteoak, North Adams, Manchester, Notre Dame, Fayetteville, Western Brown, and Fairfield.
It turned out to be a big day for the teams from Eastern Brown High School as the Warriors captured both high school team titles and finished second in both of the junior high races. Adams County produced one individual winner on the day as Manchester’s McKenzie Morrison won the junior high girls event.
Morrison took that girls race rather comfortably, finishing with a time of 13:30, ahead of second place Paige Abbinante of Western Brown, who clocked in at 14:12. Medals were given to the top 10 runners in each race and in the junior high girls. North Adams’ Ainsley Grooms earned some hardware, finishing fifth in a time of 14:22. Also, medaling in the junior high girls was West Union eighth grader Adelyn Shupert, who conquered the course in a time of 14:35.
Rolling in from Brown County, Western Brown took the team title in a junior high girls race that featured 50 runners. The Lady Broncos’ top five runners were all in the race’s top 17 as they got by second-place Eastern Brown. North Adams placed third in the overall team standings.
There were 63 boys at the starting line for the junior high boys race, and it was Western Brown eighth grader Caleb Ware leading the way, placing first in a time of 12:03. The junior high boys competition was a tough one for Adams County runners, with the highest finisher from the county being West Union’s Cameron Campbell, who placed 18th with a time of 14:09.It was awhile before another county runner came down the finish chute, North Adams’ Carson Chaney finishing 36th with a time of 15:33.50.

West Union sophomore Anna Shupert placed second in the high school girls race at last Tuesday’s Dragon Run

Manchester’s Morgan Craver was 41st with a time of 16:30, with teammate Kristopher Saunders in the next slot at 16:32.
The junior high boys squad from Fairfield dominated the race, placing five runners in the top eight to easily capture the team title. With Eastern Brown again placing second.
Only 23 runners toed the line for the high school girls race, and leading the pack across the finish was Eastern Brown’s Camryn Pickerill in a time of 21:28, with West Union sophomore Anna Shupert second at 22:21. Adams County runners did a bang-up job of filling the rest of the medalists, beginning with North Adams’ Adison Wright, who was fifth with a time of 24:11. Manchester’s Billie Kinhalt was seventh (24:43), North Adams’ Alyssa Mays ninth (25:28), and West Union’s Kemdra Grooms 10th (25:58).
The Lady Dragons’ Katie Fulton (11th) and Katrina Boldman (12th)) narrowly missed the top 10, with Manchester’s Torie Barlow 13th and North Adams’ Maleia Eldridge 14th.
Eastern Brown took the high school girls team title with four of the top six runners, with West Union placing second, and North Adams third.
To say that the Eastern Brown boys dominated the high school boys race might be somewhat of an understatement, as the Warriors finished with five of the race’s top six runner, with senior Logan Lainhart continuing his early season success with a first-place finish and a time of 17:48. Lainhart was joined in the top six by teammates Cy Young, Garyn Purdy, Dustin Jimison, and Andres Vargas.
The top Adams County finisher in the high school boys race and the county’s only medalist was West Union senior Adam Fulton, who placed eighth with a time of 19:29. Just outside the top 10 were North Adams’ Nolan Newman in 11th place (19:44), West Union’s Gabe Grooms in 14th (20:15), and Manchester’s Declan Huron in 15th (20:58).
Obviously, Eastern Brown easily took the team title with an impressive low team score of 17. Whiteoak placed second, West Union third, and North Adams fourth.
Before the regular racing slate, an Elementary Run was held for youngsters from Adams County and the top 10 finishers were Cody Hesler, Beau Hesler, Dalton Pence, Landon Fulton, Hunter Grooms, Tegan Knox, Kayne Dotson, Wes Ellis, Kirsten Campbell, and Ryan Butcher.
2017 Dragon Run Team Standings:

North Adams senior Colt Shumaker, in his first year as a cross-country runner, placed 34th in the high school boys race with a time of 23:39.

Junior High Girls: Western Brown 33, Eastern Brown 38, North Adams 99, West Union 105, Fairfield 107
Junior High Boys: Fairfield 27, Eastern Brown 50, Western Brown 62, Whiteoak 90, Manchester 150
High School Girls: Eastern Brown 27, West Union 43, North Adams 51
High School Boys: Eastern Brown 17, Whiteoak 59, West Union 77, North Adams 108, Notre Dame 144, Manchester 149, Fayetteville 178

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved