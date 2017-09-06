Virginia R Young

Virginia Ruth Young age 86 years of Peebles, Ohio passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Young was born on January 20, 1931 the daughter of the late Earl and Clarinda (Cornwell) Jones in Adams County, Ohio.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Earl Young and a son Jack Young.

Survivors include two daughters Jo Janette Young of Peebles, Ohio; Mary Lou Hokkanen of Missouri; four sons Lawrence Jr. Young of West Union, Ohio; Boyd Young of West Union, Ohio; Daniel Young of Manchester, Ohio; Tommy Young of Unity, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren, twenty six great-grandchildren, and four great-great- grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family following cremation. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. The family of Virginia would like to give a special thank you to Linda Young,

Connie Tara and the women of Hospice for the wonderful job they did taken care of their her.

Memorials can be made to The Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Young’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.