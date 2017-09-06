Senior Profile: Baylee Justice

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Brian and Regina Justice
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball, Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and having to run the next day at practice
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Making All-League in
volleyball
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Luke Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Longest Ride”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Pretty Little Liars, Dance
Moms, Criminal Minds
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Spending time
with my sister and brother-in-law
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Carrie Underwood
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend Shawnee State
University to become an
Intervention Specialist
Teacher