Senior Profile: Baylee Justice

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Baylee Justice

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Brian and Regina Justice

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball, Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and having to run the next day at practice

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Making All-League in

volleyball

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Luke Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Longest Ride”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Pretty Little Liars, Dance

Moms, Criminal Minds

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Spending time

with my sister and brother-in-law

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Carrie Underwood

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend Shawnee State

University to become an

Intervention Specialist

Teacher