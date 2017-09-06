New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles
New gridiron history begins for Peebles

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Peebles’ Chase Meade, center, looks for running room in action from last Saturday night’s game with Southern Buckeye at Freedom Field.

 

Loss doesn’t dim the enthusiasm – 

By Mark Carpenter – 

Sometimes what the scoreboard reads really makes no difference. Sometimes a full parking lot, full bleachers, and fans standing
around the rest of the field mean a whole lot more than any final score. For the coaches, players, and fans of the fledgling Peebles
Indians varsity football program, last Saturday night at Freedom Field in West Union saw the beginning of a history that has laid dormant for the past 37 years.
Yes, the scoreboard at night’s end registered a 66-0 win for the visiting Southern Buckeye Warriors, but for many in attendance those numbers made little impact as they were far more excited about the fact that a group of players in Peebles red were on the gridiron for the first time in 37 seasons and that they perhaps were a little part of Adams County sports history, now being able to say that they were there on the night that the Indians returned.
Rome wasn’t built in a day and expansion teams don’t win championships in the first year and the Indians are basically an expansion team with an even bigger disadvantage, that being a total lack of experience with a full team of players who have not played varsity level football. For Southern Buckeye, it is their second season of varsity play and just that one-year experience gap showed on Saturday night as the Warriors dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage, rolling to a 38-0 first quarter advantage and never looking back.

These Peebles football alumni were on hand Saturday night to help pass the torch on to a new generation of Indians on the gridiron. In no particular order, they were: Darren Johnson, Daniel Fristoe, Leonard Swango, Dale Isaac, Tony Crothers,James McCann, Rick Elkins, Tony Howard, Ted Wesley, Morgan Combs, Harry McCann, Rob Rice, Dean Brown, and Mike Davis.

But the scoreboard wasn’t so important on Saturday. What was more important was the fact that two periods of Adams County sports history came together. Before the game, a group of Peebles football alumni from the 70’s and 80’s passed the torch, delivered the game ball to the current Peebles football captains. Those same alumni were introduced to rousing cheers at halftime as the Indian fans celebrated the past while enjoying the present and prepping for a football future.
That future will continue this Friday night as the Indians face yet another incredibly tough task when they return to Freedom Field to battle the West Union Dragons, the most talented and most experienced squad in the Southern Ohio Independent League. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
For the young Indians, it will be another small step in a season of “honoring the past and moving into the future.”

