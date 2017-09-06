Leo Trotter, 71, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday September 4, 2017 at his home. He was born December 1, 1945 in Tiffin Township in Adams County, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mary (Fisher) Trotter; son, Jimmy Trotter; sister, Dorothy Purdin and brother, Marvin Trotter.

Leo is survived by his wife, Gracie (Holsinger) Trotter of West Union; daughter, Mary Burns and husband Jeff of Latham; son, Mike “Pup” Trotter and wife Bobbie of West Union; four grandchildren: Shaina and Eyan Trotter, and Landon and Braiden Dees; two sisters: Jane Potter and husband Richard of West Union, and Helen Foster of Norwood; four brothers: Ronald Trotter and wife Peggy of West Union, Donald Trotter and wife Phyllis of Florence, Kentucky, Milton Trotter and wife Donna of Troy, and Dean Trotter of Manchester and many nieces and nephews.

Leo retired from WALD’s Manufacturing Company in Maysville, Kentucky after 39 years of employment. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired from the U.S. Army National Guard.

The visitation is Thursday, September 7, 2017 from 10 am until 12 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. A Graveside Service will follow at West Union Cemetery with Pastor Tom Brown officiating. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.