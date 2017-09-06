Virginia R Young Senior Profile: Abby Campton West Union hosts 2017 Dragon Run New gridiron history begins for Peebles Trout, fire, and blueberry fields forever Senior Profile: Baylee Justice Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown From Blue Creek to the Beaneaters Tough loss for Greyhounds in season opener Turning tragedy into hope What we learn from failure Absolutely had to get the wrinkles out Frances S Kidder Leo Trotter 41st Bentonville Festival set to begin Sept. 8 Winchester celebrates its history during three-day street fair Cruisefest returning to streets of Peebles Blue Creek- a community in transition honors its history and heritage Cuteness Galore – Winchester Homecoming Festival Baby Show Ronnie L Day Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin
Lady Devils win SHAC thriller at Eastern Brown

Written by Peoples Defender
After a 3-2 win at Eastern Brown, North Adams coach Dave D’Avignon praised the work of his defense, including sophomore Mary Sonner.

Hupp goal at :46 is game-winner – 

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter – 

With only seven games on the Southern Hills Athletic Conference soccer schedule, there is little room for error in competing for a conference title. For Coach Dave D”Avignon and his North Adams Lady Devils, their quest for the SHAC title almost took a big blow on Aug. 23 when they traveled to Eastern Brown to face the Lady Warriors, a team that won a sectional title last season and is certainly no pushover.
For 75 minutes and 46 seconds, things looked dire for the North Adams girls as they were forced to rally from a second half deficit and thanks to a game-tying goal by Karissa Buttelwerth and then a game-winner from Lakyn Hupp to escape with a thrilling 3-2 victory.
“This may have been the most exciting finish in our program’s history,” said Coach D’Avignon. “The fans got their money’s worth tonight.”
The only goal of the game’s first half came from Hupp, who took a pass from Brooklyn Wylie and scored at the 4:58 mark.
The scoreboard switched within the first 10 minutes of the second half as the Lady Warriors got two goals within two minutes of each other, the first by Morgan Reynolds at 32:19 and the second by Cassidy Staggs at 30:37 and the home team held a 2-1 advantage.
That lead held up until just 4:14 remained in the game. Again with a Wylie assist, the freshman Buttelwerth banged one home to tie it up. Shortly after the tying goal, North Adams keeper Madee Shipley made an acrobatic, game-saving goal in the face of pressure to preserve the temporary deadlock.
With the clock winding down to under a minute, North Adams’ Taylor Hesler gained control of the ball in the center channel and made a perfect pass to Hupp on the left and the Lady Devils’ bench went wild when Hupp shot low and beat the Eastern keeper for what turned out to be the difference in a 3-2 North Adams triumph.
“When we fell behind, the girls never gave up,” said D’Avignon. “The entire team re-doubled their efforts against a very good Eastern team and we pulled out the win. Our back line of Mary Sonner, Morgan Waits, Laney Hesler, Jordan Yoder, and Alyssa Mays were our unsung heroes tonight, adapting to the shorter field and keeping the long-pass based counter attacks at bay.”
“Lakyn came through with an amazing shot for the game winner and Madee saved the day by coming up with that save on a point-blank shot.”
To make it a clean sweep for North Adams, the Devils’ boys squad also left Eastern Brown with a “W”, blanking the Warriors 2-0.

