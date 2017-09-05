Ryan L Colvin

Ryan Lee Colvin age 31 years of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at his residence. Ryan was born on August 12, 1986 the son of Lester and Joan (Blevins) Colvin in Portsmouth, Ohio. Ryan was preceded in death by a brother Dwayne Colvin.

Survivors include his parents Lester and Joan Colvin of Mt. Orab, Ohio; three sons Ryan Dwayne Colvin and Kyler Colvin both of Mt. Orab, Ohio; Braylon Colvin of Hawaii; one daughter Megan Taylor Colvin of Amelia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Greg Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Stepp Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

