Obituaries

Ronnie L Day

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment

Ronnie Lee Day, age 54 of West Union, Ohio, died Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.  He worked in manufacturing and was previously a restaurant owner and also worked in the rent to own business.  He attended the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in West Union, Ohio.  Mr. Day was born December 27, 1962 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Woodrow Wilson and Betty Anna (Lightner) Day.  He was also preceded in death by three sisters – Debbie Kemmeter, Linda Strausbaugh and Brenda Medley.

Mr. Day is survived by his loving wife – C. Rachel (Fussnecker) Day; three children – Krista Marie Day of Maysville, Kentucky, Kayla Lee Day of Maysville, Kentucky and Brandon Lee Day of Portsmouth, Ohio; two granddaughters – Trinity Marie Day and Ka’Lee Marie Taylor; six step-children – Heidi Marie Jones (Steve) of Bethel, Ohio, Sarah Elizabeth Kennedy (Rick) of Peebles, Ohio, Olivia Renee’ Mills (Wayne) of Bethel, Ohio, Jonathan Gabriel Spornhauer of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Andrea Rachel Spornhauer of West Union, Ohio and Hunter Thomas Lee Baker of West Union, Ohio; six step-grandchildren – Natalee Biggs, Autumn Mills, Carly Jones, Mia Pengallo, Stephan Jones and Brooklyn Kennedy;  he was a “Dad” to many others and helped raise several step-children; one brother – Woodrow Day of Flemingsburg, Kentucky and one sister – Rosetta Day of Cincinnati, Ohio; many aunts, uncles,
cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio.  Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the funeral home.  Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

