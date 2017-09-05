Cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds Nelson E Atkinson Ryan L Colvin Richard Tackett William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout
Nelson E Atkinson

Written by Peoples Defender

Nelson E Atkinson, 84 years, of Peebles, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at the Clermont Mercy Hospital, in Batavia, Ohio.

Nelson was born in Hagerstown, Indiana, on March 26, 1933, the son of the late Charles Atkinson and Ruth Anderson Atkinson.

Nelson joined the United States Airforce, after graduating high school, and served during the Korean Conflict. Nelson was employed by General Electric, as an engine technician. Nelson was also involved with the Boeing Saturn 5 Project. Nelson attended the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Mathison Atkinson, and his son, Scott Atkinson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Glasgow Atkinson, whom he married on August 21, 1983; his son Chuck (Sally) Atkinson, of Texas; and his daughter Julie (George Dippel) Stadler, of Texas. He is also survived by four
stepchildren, Janet (Pete) Wagner, of Decatur; Jennifer (David) Jones, of Winchester; John (Nicole) Downs, of West Union; and Jeff (Peggy) Downs, of Winchester; and a sister, Shirley Sink, of Minnesota. Nelson will be mourned by his five grandchildren, eleven step-grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PMTuesday, September 5, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Norine Behm.

Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 11:00 until 1:00 Tuesday at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.  Graveside burial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2017, at the Stanton Cemetery, in Stanton, Nebraska. The Schultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary is in charge of the graveside services.  In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 107, Cherry Fork, Ohio 45618.

