Nelson E Atkinson, 84 years, of Peebles, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017, at the Clermont Mercy Hospital, in Batavia, Ohio.

Nelson was born in Hagerstown, Indiana, on March 26, 1933, the son of the late Charles Atkinson and Ruth Anderson Atkinson.

Nelson joined the United States Airforce, after graduating high school, and served during the Korean Conflict. Nelson was employed by General Electric, as an engine technician. Nelson was also involved with the Boeing Saturn 5 Project. Nelson attended the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, Nelson was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Mathison Atkinson, and his son, Scott Atkinson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Glasgow Atkinson, whom he married on August 21, 1983; his son Chuck (Sally) Atkinson, of Texas; and his daughter Julie (George Dippel) Stadler, of Texas. He is also survived by four

stepchildren, Janet (Pete) Wagner, of Decatur; Jennifer (David) Jones, of Winchester; John (Nicole) Downs, of West Union; and Jeff (Peggy) Downs, of Winchester; and a sister, Shirley Sink, of Minnesota. Nelson will be mourned by his five grandchildren, eleven step-grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Norine Behm.

Family and friends may pay their respects to the family from 11:00 until 1:00 Tuesday at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Graveside burial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 8, 2017, at the Stanton Cemetery, in Stanton, Nebraska. The Schultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary is in charge of the graveside services. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 107, Cherry Fork, Ohio 45618.

