Starting on Sept, 7, cast your vote for the Adams County Fairgrounds to be the recipient of a grant to make improvements on the Tom White Memorial Dirt Complex.

 

The Adams County Fairgrounds in West Union was  recentlynamed one of 15 finalists for a Fairground Facelift grant sponsored by Grinnell Mutual.
Beginning at noon (CT) on Thursday, Sept. 7, the public can visit the company’s Facebook page to vote for project finalists at www.facebook.com/myGrinnellMutual/ or grinnellmutual.com/promotions/fairground-facelift-promotion. Click the ‘Vote’ button on the fairground project photo.
Facebook users may vote once per day. Voting will close Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 11:59 a.m. (CT). The project with the highest number of votes will receive a $3,000 grant. The projects finishing second, third, fourth, and fifth place in voting will each receive a $1,000 grant.
The Adams County Fairgrounds will use the grant money to replace and repair worn and damaged seating of the Tom White Memorial Dirt Complex. The Dirt Complex grandstand seats over 2,000 people during events but the seating has become unsafe and needs to be replaced or repaired. Backs are missing off the bleachers and some boards are missing off the bleacher bottoms; other are cracked or half-fastened.
The Dirt Complex was dedicated in honor of Tom White, a long time supporter who passed away three days before the fair started this year. He always spent his entire week of the fair at the dirt track, volunteering his time, moving dirt with his own skid steer, and was a true friend of the Adams County Fair.
“The Adams County Fairgrounds has never looked better,” says Senior Fair Board President Liz Lafferty. “The one area of concern to the fair board is the dirt complex due to the large amount of seating available for events. With the memorial contributions that have been made, in addition to this grant, the Tom White Memorial Dirt Complex will be able to replace all the broken boards to make seating safe again.  The plan is to continue construction of a concession stand with the Crow’s Nest above it, as well as additional seating. Please help us secure the $3,000 by voting each and every day.”
“The local fairground represents both the history and the future of agriculture in our communities. Supporting efforts to enhance their local facilities gives community members a sense of pride and belonging,” said Director of Advertising and Community Relations Barb Baker. “We encourage you to support your favorite project by voting for a Fairground Facelift grant on Grinnell Mutual’s Facebook page.”

