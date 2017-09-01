William L Tadlock

William Larry (Bush) Tadlock, 71, of West Union passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with diabetes on August 31, 2017. Larry was born on October 11, 1946, the eldest son of William Lloyd and Naomi Jane Tadlock. After his military service in the Army, Larry returned home to first work at Copeland Air Conditioning and then to farm. He eventually moved to Burleson, Texas and worked as a mechanic at Star Telegram. After retiring, he realized his lifelong dream by building a pay lake on the Tadlock family farm.

Larry’s marriages and relationships are too complicated to list. In his younger years, he was known as quite a lady’s man and his larger than life personality could charm just about anyone. As he aged, he enjoyed sharing his insight on

how the world and you could be improved with all those he encountered. Whether he is remembered as a fearless, devil-may-care young man or a “screw you-take my driver’s license away and I will just take my golf cart to town”

cantankerous retiree, his absence will leave a noticeable void for those who knew him. He was one-of- a-kind.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest daughter Stacey Tadlock. Larry leaves a brother, Jerry Tadlock, a much younger sister, Debra Schneider, two daughters, Shannon McDaniel and Shawna Gherman, one son, Christopher Tadlock, and seven grandchildren Amber Schneider, Kayla and Chelsea Adams, Madison and Makenzie McDaniel, Wesley Tadlock and Hailey Perry.

Instead of a funeral, a memorial service (date yet to be determined) will be held so that all may share their “Bush” stories.

