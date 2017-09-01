William L Tadlock Penny Pollard Wendell Beasley West Union soccer drops pair at Mason County Lady Indians go down in straight sets Senior Profile: Michael Gill Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin Royals dominate in big win over North Adams Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching
William L Tadlock

William Larry (Bush) Tadlock, 71, of West Union passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with diabetes on August 31, 2017. Larry was born on October 11, 1946, the eldest son of William Lloyd and Naomi Jane Tadlock. After his military service in the Army, Larry returned home to first work at Copeland Air Conditioning and then to farm. He eventually moved to Burleson, Texas and worked as a mechanic at Star Telegram. After retiring, he realized his lifelong dream by building a pay lake on the Tadlock family farm.
Larry’s marriages and relationships are too complicated to list. In his younger years, he was known as quite a lady’s man and his larger than life personality could charm just about anyone. As he aged, he enjoyed sharing his insight on
how the world and you could be improved with all those he encountered.  Whether he is remembered as a fearless, devil-may-care young man or a “screw you-take my driver’s license away and I will just take my golf cart to town”
cantankerous retiree, his absence will leave a noticeable void for those who knew him. He was one-of- a-kind.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest daughter Stacey Tadlock.  Larry leaves a brother, Jerry Tadlock, a much younger sister, Debra Schneider, two daughters, Shannon McDaniel and Shawna Gherman, one son, Christopher Tadlock, and seven grandchildren Amber Schneider, Kayla and Chelsea Adams, Madison and Makenzie McDaniel, Wesley Tadlock and Hailey Perry.
Instead of a funeral, a memorial service (date yet to be determined) will be held so that all may share their “Bush” stories.
The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.  Family and friends may sign Mr. Tadlock’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

