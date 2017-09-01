Richard Tackett age 68 years of Seaman, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at The Christ Hospital. Mr. Tackett was born on March 10, 1949 the son of the late Charles and Anna (Tucker) Tackett in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife Julia Tackett of West Union, Ohio; sons Brian Tackett of West Union, OH; Michael Tackett of Wilmington, OH; Mark Tackett of Illinois; brothers Jeff Tackett of Delray, Texas; Terry Tacket of Amelia, OH; sister Karen Opel & Ronald of Mt. Orab, OH; two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral home with Michael Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

