Penny Pollard age 73 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center. Mrs. Pollard was born August 16, 1944 the daughter of the late George and Anna Murray in Adams County Ohio.

Survivors include sons Randy Pollard of Winchester, OH; Jody Pollard of West Union, OH; sisters Martha McNealan of Peebles, OH; Rosie Grooms of West Union, OH; five grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Mrs. Pollard’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com