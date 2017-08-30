Wendell Beasley, 88 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at The University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born in Adams County, Ohio on April 15, 1929, the son of the late Thomas Beasley and Etta Maude Roush Beasley.

Besides his parents he was precede in death by a brother, Estell Beasley and a nephew, Ronnie Beasley. He was a graduate of Manchester High School and attended the West Union Methodist Church where he was treasurer for 50 years. Wendell was also a U.S. Army Veteran.

Wendell is survived by his wife Mabel Louise Gulley Beasley, daughter Linda Kay Beasley-Bradford, son-in- law Michael Bradford and grandchildren India Jane Bradford and Ian James Bradford all of West Union.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Al Bolte officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery, with military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 5:00 to

7:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the West Union United Methodist Church. Family and friends can sign Mr. Beasley’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.