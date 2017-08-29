Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Katie Sandlin

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Jon and Pam Sandlin

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Softball,

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Spending time with my teammates and making good plays

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Early morning practices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting a double off of an All-State softball pitcher

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Divergent”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

One Tree Hill, Power,

The Bachelor

FAVORITE SCHOOL

SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Hanging with my friends

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Selena Gomez

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college to play volleyball and study Anesthesiology