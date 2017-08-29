Senior Profile: Katie Sandlin

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Jon and Pam Sandlin
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball,
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Spending time with my teammates and making good plays
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Early morning practices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting a double off of an All-State softball pitcher
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Divergent”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
One Tree Hill, Power,
The Bachelor
FAVORITE SCHOOL
SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Hanging with my friends
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Selena Gomez
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college to play volleyball and study Anesthesiology