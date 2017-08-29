Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair
News

Manchester family hosts International Guests

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Front row, from left, Isabel Koster (Netherlands), Charlie Skiba (England), Travis Halbert (Micronesia), and Jake Fernihough (England); Back row, from left, Michelle Bilyeu, Lonnie Bilyeu, Ethan Pennywitt, and Sierra Farley.

 

By Mark Carpenter – 

For one week earlier this month, the home of Lonnie and Michelle Bilyeu in Manchester took on a distinct international flavor. The Bilyeus were hosts to four international students, co-workers of their daughter Sierra.
The group had been employed at a summer camp in Honesdale, Pa., located in the Pocono Mountains. When their work there was complete, the group decided to extend their stay in the United States for a little longer.
That decision led to a trip to Manchester and a week in Adams County, after stopping for a weekend in New York City.
In the week spent staying with the Bilyeus, the students explored the river village, and then branched out to the west to make a trip to Kinds Island and then spent another day just exploring the city of Cincinnati. When their time in Manchester ended, they traveled to Chicago, where they all went their separate ways via O’Hare Airport.
The four students who joined the Bilyeus were Isabel Koster from the Netherlands, Charlie Skiba from England, Travis Halbert from Micronesia, and Jake Fernihough, also from England. All four agreed that their favorite part of the stay here was the experience of eating home-cooked American meals each night.
“We enjoyed their stay so much,” said Michelle Bilyeu. “It really was a good experience for all of us and of course, all of their accents made our conversations all the more interesting.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved