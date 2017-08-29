Dragons continue County Cup domination Archaeology Day returns to Serpent Mound Hourglass Quilt Square is back up again Manchester family hosts International Guests History, farming, and family- the bedrock of Cherry Fork’s community Bus drivers, emergency responders prepare for coming school year Working up a real good sweat What’s behind the motive? Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of
Dragons continue County Cup domination

Written by Mark Carpenter
The 2017 Adams County Cup All-County Team: From left, Elijah McCarty (West Union), Bryant Lung (North Adams), Noah Lung (North Adams), Jacob Pell (West Union), Colt Shumaker (North Adams), and Eli Fuller (West Union). Absent from the photo was Dylan Colvin (Manchester).

 

By Mark Carpenter – 

Write down five years in a row for the West Union Dragons in the Adams County Cup. Since losing the Cup in 2012 to North Adams, the Dragons boys’ golf team has reeled off five Cup wins in a row, including an exciting win on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the 2017 edition of the competition, which provides golf bragging rights for the four teams in the county. Since the Cup’s inception in 1997, the hardware has gone to West Union 15 times.
The 2017 Cup was one of the more exciting in recent years, with West Union and North Adams battling right down to the final few holes, before the Dragons pulled away for an eight-stroke victory, 319-327. With each team’s first three golfers in the clubhouse, the outcome was still in doubt, but some solid play down the stretch from West Union’s Andrew Sapp helped pull out the late win for the Dragons.

Peebles’ Bostin Robinson follows through on a tee shot in action from last week’s Adams County Cup. Robinson shot an 86 in the 18-hole competition.

West Union was again led by senior Elijah McCarty, who was the medalist for the day, shooting a one-under par 70 for the 18 holes, 33 on the front nine and 37 on the back nine. The Dragons also got solid play from Jacob Pell, who shot a 79, Eli Fuller with an 84, and Sapp’s 86.
North Adams was paced by senior Bryant Lung, who shot one-under on the front nine and then slipped to a five-over on the back, finishing with a four-over 75 on the day. Fellow seniors Noah Lung and Colt Shumaker shot 77 and 83 respectively, and the fourth score recorded for the Devils was Carson Hall’s 92.
Coming in third place were the Manchester Greyhounds, led by Dylan Colvin’s 84. The other three scores recorded for the Hounds were Logan Hayslip (88), Zach James (90), and Kyle Reaves (96).
The Peebles Indians had four golfers on the course and were led by senior Bostin Robinson’s 86. The other three young Peebles golfers struggled with the course, with Oakley Burba carding 114, Conner Myers 120, and Brennan Kyle 128.
For McCarty, it was his second consecutive County Cup individual title.
“It feels great to win the Cup,” said the West Union senior. “I was a little nervous coming into today, but I was glad to come out with a victory. I was feeling it today, everything was going good, driver was good off the tee and putter was hot. It was just a nice, smooth round for me.”
“Elijah was pretty solid all the way through,” said West Union head coach Carl Schneider. “He’s had a great two weeks of the season so far and if he’s playing well, we’re in good shape.”
“We really wanted to win the Cup today, but West Union was just a little bit better,” said North Adams head coach Ammon Mitchell. “We shot our low score for the year with the 327 but West Union got by us. I’m really proud of how our boys showed up today.”
“It seems like with us and North Adams it is coming down to what that four man score is and today Andrew Sapp was playing five but stepped up big for us,” said Coach Schneider. “ Andrew and Carson McFarland were both in that 6-7 range last year but now they are both stepping up.”

Manchester’s Logan Hayslip is focused in on this tee shot in action from last week’s Adams County Cup.

“I think it is going to be fun this year between us and North Adams, just a few strokes either way, every time out. If you play another state competitor every day, it should help come tournament time.”
The top six golfers at the County Cup are named to the All-County Team and this year a tie forced that number to increase to seven- Elijah McCarty, Bryant Lung, Noah Lung, Jacob Pell, Colt Shumaker, Eli Fuller, and Dylan Colvin.
2017 Adams County Cup:
West Union- McCarty 70, Pell 79, Fuller 84, Sapp 86, McFarland 92, Jones 94
North Adams- B. Lung 75, N. Lung 77, Shumaker 83, C. Hall 92, Gardner 105, Young 109
Manchester- Colvin 84, Hayslip 88, Z. James 90, Reaves 96, McDonald 97, J. James 101
Peebles- Robinson 86, Burba 114, Myers 120, Kyle 128
Team Scores: West Union 319, North Adams 327, Manchester 358, Peebles 448

