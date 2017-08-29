Dragons continue County Cup domination

By Mark Carpenter –

Write down five years in a row for the West Union Dragons in the Adams County Cup. Since losing the Cup in 2012 to North Adams, the Dragons boys’ golf team has reeled off five Cup wins in a row, including an exciting win on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the 2017 edition of the competition, which provides golf bragging rights for the four teams in the county. Since the Cup’s inception in 1997, the hardware has gone to West Union 15 times.

The 2017 Cup was one of the more exciting in recent years, with West Union and North Adams battling right down to the final few holes, before the Dragons pulled away for an eight-stroke victory, 319-327. With each team’s first three golfers in the clubhouse, the outcome was still in doubt, but some solid play down the stretch from West Union’s Andrew Sapp helped pull out the late win for the Dragons.

West Union was again led by senior Elijah McCarty, who was the medalist for the day, shooting a one-under par 70 for the 18 holes, 33 on the front nine and 37 on the back nine. The Dragons also got solid play from Jacob Pell, who shot a 79, Eli Fuller with an 84, and Sapp’s 86.

North Adams was paced by senior Bryant Lung, who shot one-under on the front nine and then slipped to a five-over on the back, finishing with a four-over 75 on the day. Fellow seniors Noah Lung and Colt Shumaker shot 77 and 83 respectively, and the fourth score recorded for the Devils was Carson Hall’s 92.

Coming in third place were the Manchester Greyhounds, led by Dylan Colvin’s 84. The other three scores recorded for the Hounds were Logan Hayslip (88), Zach James (90), and Kyle Reaves (96).

The Peebles Indians had four golfers on the course and were led by senior Bostin Robinson’s 86. The other three young Peebles golfers struggled with the course, with Oakley Burba carding 114, Conner Myers 120, and Brennan Kyle 128.

For McCarty, it was his second consecutive County Cup individual title.

“It feels great to win the Cup,” said the West Union senior. “I was a little nervous coming into today, but I was glad to come out with a victory. I was feeling it today, everything was going good, driver was good off the tee and putter was hot. It was just a nice, smooth round for me.”

“Elijah was pretty solid all the way through,” said West Union head coach Carl Schneider. “He’s had a great two weeks of the season so far and if he’s playing well, we’re in good shape.”

“We really wanted to win the Cup today, but West Union was just a little bit better,” said North Adams head coach Ammon Mitchell. “We shot our low score for the year with the 327 but West Union got by us. I’m really proud of how our boys showed up today.”

“It seems like with us and North Adams it is coming down to what that four man score is and today Andrew Sapp was playing five but stepped up big for us,” said Coach Schneider. “ Andrew and Carson McFarland were both in that 6-7 range last year but now they are both stepping up.”

“I think it is going to be fun this year between us and North Adams, just a few strokes either way, every time out. If you play another state competitor every day, it should help come tournament time.”

The top six golfers at the County Cup are named to the All-County Team and this year a tie forced that number to increase to seven- Elijah McCarty, Bryant Lung, Noah Lung, Jacob Pell, Colt Shumaker, Eli Fuller, and Dylan Colvin.

2017 Adams County Cup:

West Union- McCarty 70, Pell 79, Fuller 84, Sapp 86, McFarland 92, Jones 94

North Adams- B. Lung 75, N. Lung 77, Shumaker 83, C. Hall 92, Gardner 105, Young 109

Manchester- Colvin 84, Hayslip 88, Z. James 90, Reaves 96, McDonald 97, J. James 101

Peebles- Robinson 86, Burba 114, Myers 120, Kyle 128

Team Scores: West Union 319, North Adams 327, Manchester 358, Peebles 448