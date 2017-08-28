Rondal R. Bailey Jr 61 of West Union, Ohio passed away August 21, 2017 at University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born December 10, 1955.
Rondal was preceded in death by his parents Rondal Bailey, Sr and Senith Bailey, and son Stephen Lykins.
He is survived by his wife Nola Bailey, Daughter Elizabeth Bailey (Dale Gorman), Jessica Leonard (Tyler Moore), and son Michael Bailey; grandchildren Levi Lykins, Carly Leonard, Brycen Justice, Taylor Moore, Mercedes (Curtis) Grooms, Alexis Hanes, Zachary McGill; sisters, Connie Frazier, Beverly (Mark) Naron, Deborah (John) Jackson, Eva Bailey; brothers Bobby (Kathleen) Bailey, William Bailey, Clarkson Bailey, Jeff (Julie) Bailey, Donald (Paulette) Bailey, and several nieces and nephews.
Rondal enjoyed riding his Harley, he was truly born to ride. There will be no services per Rondal’s last wishes.
One comment:
May you rest in Piece you are now among the best in Heaven. I Kathaleen met you only a few times but you were always there to help your parents. Bobby’s heart is broken but will see you again. We are sadden that you were taken so early in life but God must have needed you. We know you will be looking down always keeping an eye on your family who misses you more than ever.
God our Father,
Your power brings us to birth,
Your providence guides our lives,
and by Your command we return to dust.
Lord, those who die still live in Your presence,
their lives change but do not end.
I pray in hope for my family,
relatives and friends,
and for all the dead known to You alone.
In company with Christ,
Who died and now lives,
may they rejoice in Your kingdom,
where all our tears are wiped away.
Unite us together again in one family,
to sing Your praise forever and ever.
Amen.