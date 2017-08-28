Rondal R. Bailey Jr 61 of West Union, Ohio passed away August 21, 2017 at University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born December 10, 1955.

Rondal was preceded in death by his parents Rondal Bailey, Sr and Senith Bailey, and son Stephen Lykins.

He is survived by his wife Nola Bailey, Daughter Elizabeth Bailey (Dale Gorman), Jessica Leonard (Tyler Moore), and son Michael Bailey; grandchildren Levi Lykins, Carly Leonard, Brycen Justice, Taylor Moore, Mercedes (Curtis) Grooms, Alexis Hanes, Zachary McGill; sisters, Connie Frazier, Beverly (Mark) Naron, Deborah (John) Jackson, Eva Bailey; brothers Bobby (Kathleen) Bailey, William Bailey, Clarkson Bailey, Jeff (Julie) Bailey, Donald (Paulette) Bailey, and several nieces and nephews.

Rondal enjoyed riding his Harley, he was truly born to ride. There will be no services per Rondal’s last wishes.