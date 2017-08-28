Rondal R Bailey Jr Thelma J Yates She’s all grown up now Scott A Yeager Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron
Obituaries

Rondal R Bailey Jr

About

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment

Rondal R. Bailey Jr 61 of West Union, Ohio passed away August 21, 2017 at University of Cincinnati Hospital.  He was born December 10, 1955.

Rondal was preceded in death by his parents Rondal Bailey, Sr and Senith Bailey, and son Stephen Lykins.

He is survived by his wife Nola Bailey, Daughter Elizabeth Bailey (Dale Gorman), Jessica Leonard (Tyler Moore), and son Michael Bailey; grandchildren Levi Lykins, Carly Leonard, Brycen Justice, Taylor Moore, Mercedes (Curtis) Grooms, Alexis Hanes, Zachary McGill; sisters, Connie Frazier, Beverly (Mark) Naron, Deborah (John) Jackson, Eva Bailey; brothers Bobby (Kathleen) Bailey, William Bailey, Clarkson Bailey, Jeff (Julie) Bailey, Donald (Paulette) Bailey, and several nieces and nephews.

Rondal enjoyed riding his Harley, he was truly born to ride.  There will be no services per Rondal’s last wishes.

One comment:

  1. May you rest in Piece you are now among the best in Heaven. I Kathaleen met you only a few times but you were always there to help your parents. Bobby’s heart is broken but will see you again. We are sadden that you were taken so early in life but God must have needed you. We know you will be looking down always keeping an eye on your family who misses you more than ever.
    God our Father,
    Your power brings us to birth,
    Your providence guides our lives,
    and by Your command we return to dust.

    Lord, those who die still live in Your presence,
    their lives change but do not end.
    I pray in hope for my family,
    relatives and friends,
    and for all the dead known to You alone.

    In company with Christ,
    Who died and now lives,
    may they rejoice in Your kingdom,
    where all our tears are wiped away.
    Unite us together again in one family,
    to sing Your praise forever and ever.

    Amen.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The People's Defender - All rights reserved