Thelma J Yates

Thelma Jean Yates, 87, of West Union, Ohio died Wednesday, August 23 at her home. She was born in Tiffin Township on September 24, 1929 to the late Lowell and Edna (Malone) Moore.

Thelma was an employee of Welded Wire for 42 years and attended the Church of Christ in West Union. She loved to cook and bake and loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She spent most of her winters in Florida. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers: Manford Moore and Robert Moore.

She is survived by her husband: Joe Yates of West Union, Ohio, her daughters: Tammy (Randy) Brewer of West Union, Ohio, Sheila Carter of Manchester, Ohio, and Barbara Downing of West Union, Ohio, her sisters: Patty Staten, Eulah Hicks, and Beulah Welch, her grandchildren: Kyle (Heather) Brewer, Scott (Ashlea) Brewer, Ryan (Jessica) Brewer, Jonda (Greg) Young, Cody (Michelle) Carter, and Benji (Kerinda) Downing, her great grandchildren: Piper, Sophia, Brayden, Rylie, Bryce, Kayleigh, Kameyl, Kloey, Addie, and Ambree, several Nieces and Nephews, and her cousins.

A Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Rev Richard Lloyd and Rev Rodney Brewer will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

