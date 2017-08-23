Scott A. Yeager, 48 , of West Union passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born January 7, 1969 in Troy, Ohio.

Scott is survived by his parents, Walter and Catherine (Spickard) Yeager of West Union; one brother, Mark and wife Niela Yeager of West Union, and his niece and nephew, Owen and Maisy Yeager. Scott was a construction worker for many years.

The visitation is Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 11 am until 1 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is 1 pm with Pastor Danny Welch officiating. Scott will be cremated following the service.

Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.