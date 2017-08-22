Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27

Music, history, and caramel corn draw crowds to local festival –

By Patricia Beech –

Big Time Wrestling, historic Ghost Rides, and The Strolling Mystified Magic Show return next week to entertain crowds during Winchester’s Homecoming Festival, Aug. 25-27.

Organizers have coordinated a full slate of fun activities and events for the three-day long street festival.

“Fun in the Country is our theme this year, so we wanted to have fun events and activities for both adults and kids,” said Patsy Roberts, who along with a small group of volunteers do the hard work of producing the annual street festival, “Our festival pulls the community together and gives people the opportunity to support those who are working for the community, and it allows more people to get involved in giving back to the community.”

The Opening Ceremony begins at 5:30 Friday evening with the introduction of the festival’s Grand Marshal, Ray DeVore. The 2017 Queen’s Pageant, emceed by Don Bowles of C103 radio follows at 6 p.m.

The Poplar Ridge Bluegrass Band, who performed back up for the Charlie Daniels Band, is scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. following the Queen’s pageant.

The Pedal Tractor Pull begins at 8 p.m., while The Fugitives, a local group whose vocal selections range from classic oldies to country music, perform on the main stage.

Saturday’s activities kick off at 8 a.m. with the 5K Run Walk registration and race at 8:45. The Baby Show for children 0-3 years-old, and the Antique Kitchen Wares and Quilts Show begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Culinary Contest entry deadline and Antique Tractor Show at 11 a.m. This year’s Tractor Show will be highlighted by the appearance of two rare model tractors: a 1917 International Harvester and a 1917 Waterloo Boy.

Inflatables for the kids opens at noon, tickets are $5.

At 1:15, local singer/songwriter Brittany Burns – a former festival Queen, herself – will perform on the center stage, while the Strolling & Mystified Magic Show wows visitors along the main thoroughfare from 2:30 -4:30 p.m.

For basketball fans, a 3 on 3 Tournament will begin at 5 p.m., while the Good Time Cloggers – the oldest clogging group in Adams County – performs in the staging area on Main Street.

The Culinary Contest and Auction kicks off at 6 p.m. followed by the “Like Father, Like Son” singing duo at 6:45 p.m. and “Inside Out” – one of Kentucky’s longest performing local bands – takes the stage at 8 p.m. A Split the Pot drawing will be held at 9 p.m. at the main stage.

Gospel music by Mark Tolle & Group kick off Sunday’s activities at noon, followed by the “Willow Creek” band at 1 and 3 p.m.

The festival parade begins at 2 p.m. Those participating should begin lining up at 12:30 p.m. in Cantrell’s parking lot.

The day ends with the Worlds Best Wrestling from 4 – 6 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 4:15.