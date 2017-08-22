Soccer talent on display at 2017 SHAC preview Baseball community mourns the loss of Gene Bennett Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27 Eleanor P Tumbleson Felicity man killed in Ohio River boating accident WUHS golfers take Portsmouth Invitational It was pretty cold that day Volleyball kicks off with SHAC Preview Night Young awarded Women’s Western Golf Foundation Scholarship One Mistake Senator Portman visits GE Test Facility in Peebles Adams County school districts facing some major challenges for the coming year Family, friends, and roots: the ties that bind residents of one Adams County village What is your strength? Just the chance to take a look back Ronnie L Wolford Dale J Marshall Herbert Purvis Great American Solar Eclipse coming Aug. 21 BREAKING NEWS: West Union wins fifth consecutive County Cup Wallace B Boden John L Fletcher Lady Indians golfers learning the links North Adams, West Union golfers open 2017 seasons This Labor Day, ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Blanton announces candicacy for Court of Appeals Local student attends Congress of Future Medical Leaders MHS welcomes new principal Made in America When it feels like you’re spinning plates Bonfires and “building” a farm Lady Devils looking to take that next step 50 years of Bengal memories Ag Society delivers donation to Dragonfly Foundation Young Memorial Scholarship awarded to a pair of local seniors ‘Musical passion is in his blood’ Naylor named NAHS Principal Boldman retiring after 17 years as Homeless Shelter director Manchester concludes another River Days celebration Drug Treatment vs. Prison James R Brown Bobby Lawler Jr Adams County man charged with killing estranged girlfriend Lexie N Hopkins Volleyball, soccer previews coming this weekend Michael A Cheek Discover Ohio’s Ancient Cultures during Archaeology Day at Serpent Mound Summer Reading Program ends as new school year approaches Lady Hounds preparing for 2017 volleyball campaign, looking for more improvement A servant’s hands Oh my, nothing better than a sweet tooth Rec Park hosts All-Star Sunday A Saturday night peek at a gridiron future McDowell, McCarty awarded Farm Bureau Scholarships Adams County Medical Foundation awards Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarships Your kid on heroin Jerry W Olinger Douglas R Burchett Wayne Cowles Shirley Collins Jack L Yates Wayne Grooms Sr Adams County Building and Loan merging with Southern Hills Community Bank Ahead of Sales Tax Holiday, Attorney General DeWine offers tips for consumers Delores L Cook Harold L Smith Pell, Seas have high hopes for new SSCC campus ‘We prayed and believed it was going to happen’ 4-H Scholarships awarded during Fair Week Showmanship Sweepstakes concludes Junior Fair Competitions Junior Fair Crops are a Premium Show Southern Ohio’s only blackberry farmer wants to make berry pickin’ fun again Challenges ahead for new MLSD Superintendent SAY Soccer celebrating 50 years North Adams hosts Youth Football Mini-Camp Lady Dragons host Soccer Shootout 38 years later, Indians football returns It’s time Ten years and twenty goats later When nobody is watching When a blackberry wasn’t just a cell phone, but delicious Heroin user’s mom says addiction is a disease, not a choice Mary A Wallingford Rickey L Vincent Pauline Ertel William Bryant ACOVSD announces 2017-18 policy for free and reduced lunches What we are made of When summer really arrived Horse project 4-H members head to Ohio State Fair Defender hosts annual Cornhole Tournament George’s Brave Shave’ benefits other Year of planning, work pays off for 2017 fair Local teen opens new business Why can’t you stop? Camp first step in preparation for 2018 Greyhounds on the gridiron Young awarded SEDAB Scholarship Fair hosts Hall of Fame broadcaster Peebles goes back-to-back at the Barnyard The sport of goats
Winchester Homecoming Festival is Aug 25-27

Music, history, and caramel corn draw crowds to local festival – 

By Patricia Beech – 

Big Time Wrestling, historic Ghost Rides, and The Strolling Mystified Magic Show return next week to entertain crowds during Winchester’s Homecoming Festival, Aug. 25-27.
Organizers have coordinated a full slate of fun activities and events for the three-day long street festival.
“Fun in the Country is our theme this year, so we wanted to have fun events and activities for both adults and kids,” said Patsy Roberts, who along with a small group of volunteers do the hard work of producing the annual street festival, “Our festival pulls the community together and gives people the opportunity to support those who are working for the community, and it allows more people to get involved in giving back to the community.”
The Opening Ceremony begins at 5:30 Friday evening with the introduction of the festival’s Grand Marshal, Ray DeVore. The 2017 Queen’s Pageant, emceed by Don Bowles of C103 radio follows at 6 p.m.
The Poplar Ridge Bluegrass Band, who performed back up for the Charlie Daniels Band, is scheduled to perform at 6:45 p.m. following the Queen’s pageant.
The Pedal Tractor Pull begins at 8 p.m., while The Fugitives, a local group whose vocal selections range from classic oldies to country music, perform on the main stage.
Saturday’s activities kick off at 8 a.m. with the 5K Run Walk registration and race at 8:45. The Baby Show for children 0-3 years-old, and the Antique Kitchen Wares and Quilts Show begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Culinary Contest entry deadline and Antique Tractor Show at 11 a.m. This year’s Tractor Show will be highlighted by the appearance of two rare model tractors: a 1917 International Harvester and a 1917 Waterloo Boy.
Inflatables for the kids opens at noon, tickets are $5.
At 1:15, local singer/songwriter Brittany Burns – a former festival Queen, herself – will perform on the center stage, while the Strolling & Mystified Magic Show wows visitors along the main thoroughfare from 2:30 -4:30 p.m.
For basketball fans, a 3 on 3 Tournament will begin at 5 p.m., while the Good Time Cloggers – the oldest clogging group in Adams County – performs in the staging area on Main Street.
The Culinary Contest and Auction kicks off at 6 p.m. followed by the “Like Father, Like Son” singing duo at 6:45 p.m. and “Inside Out” – one of Kentucky’s longest performing local bands – takes the stage at 8 p.m. A Split the Pot drawing will be held at 9 p.m. at the main stage.
Gospel music by Mark Tolle & Group kick off Sunday’s activities at noon, followed by the “Willow Creek” band at 1 and 3 p.m.
The festival parade begins at 2 p.m. Those participating should begin lining up at 12:30 p.m. in Cantrell’s parking lot.
The day ends with the Worlds Best Wrestling from 4 – 6 p.m. and a raffle drawing at 4:15.

