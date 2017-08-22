Eleanor P Tumbleson, 80 years, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Eleanor was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Ralph Starett and Dorothy Marshall Starett. Eleanor attended the Winchester Baptist Church. She worked for the Senco Manufacturing Company.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents. Eleanor is survived by her husband Robert, whom she married in January, 1953. She is also survived by her two sons, Larry (Donna) Tumbleson, of Amelia; and Bobbie (Debbie)

Tumbleson, of Seaman; and her sister, Linda Wehby, of Amelia. Eleanor will be missed by her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as her extended church family and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, August 24, 2017, at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, in Seaman, followed by burial at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Steve Bankhead.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Eleanor’s family during visiting hours from 9:00 to 11:00, prior to the beginning of the service, August 24, 2017, at the funeral home.

